Wednesday, May 13, 2020 3:43 pm
Thunderstorms possible tonight, likely Thursday
The Journal Gazette
Thunderstorms will be possible late tonight in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, and likely late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.
Severe weather is not expected tonight, the weather service said. It said some of the Thursday storms could be strong to locally severe, with large hail and damaging winds. It said additional chances for storms exist Saturday night into Sunday.
