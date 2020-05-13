Percentage of college-bound graduates falling; Allen outpacing state

Allen County outpaces the state in percentage of college-bound high school graduates even as degree-seekers continued to decline, according to a report released Wednesday.

Among 2018 graduates statewide, 61% enrolled in education after high school compared to 63% the year before, the 2020 College Readiness Report found.

In 2015, 65% of Hoosier high school graduates went directly to college.

Allen County mirrors the statewide trend, with 64% of graduates college-bound in 2018 compared to 66% and 67% in the previous two years, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, which issued the report.

Predicting how the coronavirus pandemic will affect college enrollment is difficult, said Teresa Lubbers, higher education commissioner.

“What we have found is that historically, fewer people enroll in college when the economy is strong, choosing instead to enter the workforce,” Lubbers said in a statement. “It is too early to tell if that trend will continue due to the coronavirus-related downturn. However, for many Hoosiers who are out of work or considering a new career path, this is the time to re-skill or enhance their options with advanced education.”

Students enrolling in college directly after high school are better prepared, the report found. It found that only 9% of 2018 graduates needed additional coursework to be able to take college-level courses compared to 28% in 2014.

About 13% of Allen County 2018 graduates needed remediation, the report found.