New Indiana COVID-19 cases fall

Thirty-eight more Hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, and an additional 409 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

To date, 1,482 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the state health department said in a statement. Another 137 probable deaths have been reported.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed with the virus is now 25,473 after corrections from Tuesday's total, the statement said. Marion County is reporting the most new cases, at 91. Allen County reported 12 new cases.

To date, 154,083 tests have been reported to the department, up from 150,510 Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, 42% of intensive care unit beds and 81% of ventilators were available in the state, the statement said.

Two dozen additional testing sites opened around the state today, the state health department said. Testing site locations can be found on the state's website at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms and those who have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and need to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site, the state health department said.

It also encouraged testing for anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition. Others encouraged to get tested are residents older than 65, pregnant women, people who live with a high-risk person and members of a minority group at greater risk for severe illness.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency, the state health department said. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.