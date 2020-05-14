1 dead in parking-lot crash

A male injured in a crash on the parking lot of a local business this afternoon has died, and a female considered a person of interest in the case is in custody, Fort Wayne police said tonight.

City police were called to OmniSource, 2100 E. Pontiac, at 2:40 p.m. on a report of an accident with injury in the parking lot.

Upon their arrival, police said, employees had taken the injured male inside the building to attempt life-saving measures, which were not successful.

After interviewing witnesses, police believed the case to be a domestic situation and began searching for a female of interest. They said she was contacted by phone, located in the suspect vehicle from the crash and taken into custody for questioning.

The incident remains under investigation, police said. They said the male's identity would be released by the Allen County coroner's office after relatives have been notified.