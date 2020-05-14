The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, May 14, 2020 4:43 pm

    Silver Alert issued for missing Warsaw man

    The Journal Gazette

    A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Warsaw man believed to be in danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

    James D. Slough, 30, was last seen at 6 p.m. May 2, state police said in the alert.

    Slough is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs 180 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, sliver athletic shorts and brown hiking boots.

    Anyone with information about Slough is asked to call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5677 or dial 911.

     

