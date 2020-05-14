Pandemic changes city Parks and Recreation summer programming

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has made some changes to its summer programming because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the changes include:

Playgrounds, Lawton Skate Park, tennis, basketball and fustal courts along with spraygrounds will all open May 24.

On June 14, the downtown Community Center and Botanical Conservatory will open at 50% capacity.

Pavilions will open to limited capacity on July 1, with full capacity starting July 4.

The Franke Park Day Camp and Salomon Farm Camp Week 1 programs, both scheduled for June 8 to 12, are canceled. The following weeks are still scheduled but may be canceled based on CDC recommendations.

The Lifetime Sports Academy program and the summer playground program are canceled.

City pools will remain closed for the season.

The city golf courses, parks and trails and dog parks are open.

The parks and recreation department office will open to the public Monday, but residents are encouraged to do transactions by phone, 260-427-6000, or online if possible at FortWayneParks.org.