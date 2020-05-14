Branch manager, Fort Wayne man arrested in Christmas Eve bank robbery

A Chase Bank branch manager and a Fort Wayne man were arrested by the FBI Wednesday and charged with armed bank robbery.

Horia Malutan, 43 and Kelly Krieger, 35, are suspects in the 2019 Christmas Eve morning robbery of Chase Bank, 2601 Lower Huntington Road, the FBI said.

Malutan is seen pretending to use the ATM in front of the bank just before it opened for the day. An employee entered the bank, shut off the alarm and unlocked the door for Krieger, the manager, allowing Mulutan to force his way into the bank at gunpoint. He ordered the employees to open the vault and forced them to fill two duffel bags with money, documents said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department worked with the FBI during the investigation.

The FBI credits citizens who came forward and provided information in making the arrest. The FBI had offered a $5,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction.