Thursday, May 14, 2020 3:49 pm
Embassy postpones Jerry Seinfeld performance
The Journal Gazette
The Jerry Seinfeld performance scheduled for 7 p.m. May 29 at the Embassy Theatre has been postponed, the theater has announced.
A new date has will be announced at a later date, the Embassy said in a statement. It said tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled performance will be given a refund at the point of purchase for the ticket within the next month, the Embassy said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story