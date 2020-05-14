Embassy postpones Jerry Seinfeld performance

The Jerry Seinfeld performance scheduled for 7 p.m. May 29 at the Embassy Theatre has been postponed, the theater has announced.

A new date has will be announced at a later date, the Embassy said in a statement. It said tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled performance will be given a refund at the point of purchase for the ticket within the next month, the Embassy said.