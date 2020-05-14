Thursday, May 14, 2020 1:11 pm
Thunderstorms possible into tonight in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
Thunderstorms will be possible into tonight across much of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
There is a slight risk for severe storms this afternoon and tonight, with damaging winds and large hail the most likely threats, the weather service said. In addition, it said, heavy rain is possible, especially tonight, which could cause some ponding of water and minor flooding in areas that see repeated rainfall.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story