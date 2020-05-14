Indiana COVID-19 deaths top 1,500

A total of 1,508 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today, an increase of 26 from Wednesday.

Another 138 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement.

An additional 634 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the virus through testing, to 26,053 after corrections from Wednesday's total, the statement said. Johnson County is reporting the most new COVID-19 cases, at 116. Allen County is reporting 27 new cases.

To date, 160,239 tests have been reported to the department, up from 154,083 Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 41% of intensive-care-unit beds and 80% of ventilators were available in the state, the statement said.

Testing sites are open around the state, the department said. Testing site locations can be found on the state's website at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms or anyone that has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site, the statement said. Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition also is encouraged to get tested, as are residents older than 65, pregnant women, members of minority groups at a greater risk for severe illness or people who live with a high-risk individual.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.