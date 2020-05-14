Three Rivers Festival off until 2021

The Three Rivers Festival is off until 2021, the festival's board announced today.

“While it breaks our hearts that we have come to this conclusion, we know we have made the right choice based on current circumstances,” the board said in a statement. “Our mission has always been community-focused, and this year our best move is the one that promotes a safe environment in Fort Wayne.”

The nine-day festival, which has been celebrated each summer since 1969, is the state's second-largest, with more than 500,000 visitors each summer, the organization said. It said “the challenges of social distancing and other CDC safety guidelines are too much to overcome with the large crowds that are attracted.”

In addition, it said, many of the volunteers on which the festival relies are among the population considered most at risk.

“We hope to be around another 52 years. (P)ostponing ensures that opportunity.”

The board said it is at work on alternative and virtual ways to celebrate Fort Wayne, its rivers and its community, and would be announcing details in coming weeks.

