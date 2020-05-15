Homeowner, 2 cats uninjured in utility-room fire

A homeowner and two cats were uninjured in a utility-room fire that sent smoke through a home's basement, Fort Wayne firefighters said today.

Firefighters were called to 424 Fallen Timbers Trail shortly before 4 p.m. and found the basement of the one-story home full of smoke, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. Firefighters controlled the fire within 12 minutes, the statement said.

An unintentional electrical issue caused the fire, the fire department said. It said the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, Fort Wayne police, Northern indiana Public Service Co. and Northeastern REMC assisted.