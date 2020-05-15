Friday, May 15, 2020 12:21 pm
Storms possible today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
Thunderstorms are possible today in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio and may be accompanied by brief heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service said.
Severe storms are not expected, the weather service said.
It said there is a good chance for thunderstorms with at least localized heavy rain from Saturday night into Sunday.
