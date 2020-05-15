Indiana: 614 new COVID-19 cases, 42 new deaths reported Friday

Six hundred fourteen additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 26,655 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total, the state health department said in a statement.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 202. Allen County had 60 new cases To date, 165,448 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 160,239 Thursday.

A complete list of cases by county, listed by county of residence, is posted at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/, which is updated daily at noon.

A total of 1,550 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 42 from the previous day, the statement said. Another 141 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred during multiple days.

It said just more than 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and 80% of ventilators were available as of Friday.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing, the statement said. It said individuals without symptoms who are at high risk are also encouraged to get tested -- because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, are pregnant, who live with a high-risk individual or who are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness.

ISDH is holding drive-thru clinics today through Sunday in Bluffton, Gary, Madison and Sullivan. Details of these clinics and additional state-sponsored sites can be found at the COVID-19 testing clinic link at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.