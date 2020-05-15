Citizens Square, Rousseau Centre to reopen Monday

Citizens Square and Rousseau Centre will open to the public beginning Monday, the city of Fort Wayne and Allen County said today.

During the last several weeks, hand sanitizer stations, signs marking social distancing and Plexiglas shields have been installed at the buildings, the governments said in a statement.

it recommended that visitors to the buildings use the hand sanitizer stations provided and practice social distancing. Plans also call for no more than two people on an elevator at a time, the statement said.

Walk-in service with City Utilities at Citizens Square will remain closed. Customers may use the kiosk located outside the building and off the parking lot at 200 East Berry St. to make payments or may call customer service at 260-427-1234 to discuss an account. Payments may also be made online.