Friday: Allen County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Another 41 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 957 cases and 64 deaths, the county Department of Health said today.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match the county’s case numbers, the county health department said.