    Saturday, May 16, 2020 7:28 am

    Warsaw man missing since May 2 found

    The Journal Gazette

    A statewide Silver Alert for a Warsaw man missing since May 2 and believed to be in danger has been canceled, Indiana State Police said Friday night.

    A post on the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page said James D. Slough, 30, "has been located and is safe."

    No further information was provided.

