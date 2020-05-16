Saturday, May 16, 2020 7:28 am
Warsaw man missing since May 2 found
The Journal Gazette
A statewide Silver Alert for a Warsaw man missing since May 2 and believed to be in danger has been canceled, Indiana State Police said Friday night.
A post on the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page said James D. Slough, 30, "has been located and is safe."
No further information was provided.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story