Defiance County sheriff’s department investigating officer-involved shooting

One man was stabbed and another shot by a Defiance County, Ohio, sheriff’s deputy early this morning, the county sheriff’s department said.

About 1:45 a.m. deputies were called to a residence on Ney Williams Center Road on a report of a stabbing, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Officers found the victim, Michael Harris, 43, of Bryan, and the suspect, Clarence Thigpen, 38, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, at the home, the statement said. It said Thigpen got into an altercation with the officers, and during the altercation, a deputy discharged his or her weapon, hitting Thigpen.

Thigpen was taken to Bryan Hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Toledo by air ambulance in critical condition, the statement said. Harris is in stable condition.

The sheriff’s department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Defiance County prosecutor’s office are investigating.