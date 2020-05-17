Hodedah recalls HI4DR 4-drawer chests due to tip-over and entrapment hazards; Remedies may be delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions; Keep product away from children:

The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19).

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Hodedah will provide free anti-tip anchoring kits or packaging and pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund and discard the rest of the dresser.

This recall involves the Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chest. They were sold in beech, mahogany, chocolate, cherry, white, and black colors. The chests measure about 40 inches tall, 27.5 inches wide, and 15.5 inches deep and weigh about 84 pounds.

Consumers can contact Hodedah toll-free at 855-463-3324 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Recalls@Hodedah.com or online at www.hodedah.com and click on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.

The 4-drawer chests were sold online at www.wayfair.com, www.HomeDepot.com, www.Walmart.com, www.Amazon.com, www.Unbeatablesale.com, and www.Homesquare.com, www.Houzz.com, www.Goedeckers.com, www.Cymax.com, www.123stores.com, www.Hayneedle.com, www.Overstock.com from July 2017 through April 2020 for between $90 and $200.