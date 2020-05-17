Flybar recalls Swurfer Swurfer Kiwi baby and toddler swings due to the plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard to the swing's occupant.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swings.

This recall involves the Swurfer brand Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings. The plastic swing is sold in green, blue and pink. The swing attaches to a swing set or a tree branch. The swing measures about 15 inches wide, by 10 inches deep and 20 inches high. The swing weighs about 4 pounds. FlyBar, Inc. and Kiwi Swing SSW-0005 are printed on the underside of the swing. The manufacture date code of August 2019 is embossed on the back of the swing.

Consumers can contact Swurfer toll-free at 800-764-6784 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@flybar.com or online at https://swurfer.com and click on Product Safety under the Quick Links section of the website.

Modular Robotics has received four reports of the rechargeable battery packs smoking and overheating. No injuries have been reported.

The swings were sold online at Dexterindustries.com from March 2018 through January 2020 for about $38.