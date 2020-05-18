The Journal Gazette
 
    Kendallville furniture store to close after near-century in business

    The Journal Gazette

    A family furniture store in Kendallville announced Monday it is closing after almost 100 years in business.

    Atz Furniture, 904 W. North St., will begin its liquidation sale Thursday, ending a decades-long relationship with some customers.

    “We had a customer in here the other day who’s been buying from Atz Furniture for 62 years,” third-generation owner Joe Atz said in a statement. “I can’t describe how proud we are of that and our appreciation to the generations of loyal customers and friends from over nearly a century serving families and community.”

     

