Nearly 72,000 area first-time filings for jobless benefits in 7 weeks

Northeast Indiana residents filed 71,805 first-time requests for jobless benefits between March 15 and May 2, according to figures released Monday.

Those unemployment claims to the state came from workers in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Together, the 11 counties comprise what the Indiana Department of Workforce Development calls Economic Growth Region 3.

In contrast, for the first seven weeks of 2008 as the Great Recession began to take hold, 11,218 initial unemployment claims were made, the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute said Monday. It uses numbers based on data from the state.

Northeast Indiana had the second most claims of any of the state's regions during the seven-week mid March to early May period in 2020, trailing only Region 12, which includes the Indianapolis/Marion County area, which had 79,206 total initial claims.

During the governor's stay-at-home order, nearly half -- or 35,459 of the 71,805 claims for Region 3 -- came from Allen County residents, the Research Institute said. Noble County had the second highest number of claims, at 6,376, within Region 3.

