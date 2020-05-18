Monday, May 18, 2020 2:50 pm
Victim of Saturday motorcycle crash identified
The Journal Gazette
A 46-year-old Churubusco man has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle-motor vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and Carroll Road on Saturday afternoon, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Shad James Vandewalker died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the seventh in motor vehicle crashes so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.
