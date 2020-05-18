Coroner's office: Thursday stabbing, Monday shooting both homicides

The Allen County coroner's office has determined that a Thursday stabbing and a shooting this morning were both homicides.

After additional interviews and the investigation into the stabbing had been completed, the coroner's office ruled the Thursday stabbing of Austin D. Harrison in the 2000 block of Pontiac Street was a homicide, a statement from the coroner's office said today.

Harrison's death was the 13th homicide of the year in Allen County, the statement said.

A 21-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a shooting this morning, the coroner's office said.

Ronnie Dontrell Hall was found shot inside a car that crashed in the 3300 block of Timberhill Drive early this morning, the statement said.

Hall's died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said, and his death is the 14th homicide of the year in the county.