Summer program to launch for young entrepreneurs

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana has partnered with another local organization to host a two-year summer program for young adults interested in owning their own business.

Founders Spark helped develop the Ignite Institute program, designed to "immerse students in the world of entrepreneurship and the possibilities available to them to impact the world," a Monday news release said.

They hope to recruit 15 young people in Fort Wayne, ages 16-21, for the program, which will be free to participants.

“I was fortunate enough to have adults who were committed to my success from a very young age," said Aaron Robles, founder and CEO of Founders Spark. "We're excited to be able to pay that forward and focus on the leaders of tomorrow and giving them a head start on forging their own path."

Applications for the program are online at www.foundersspark.com/ignite. The deadline is May 31 and the program launches June 15.

