Memorial Day gas prices on target for 17-year low

Memorial Day holiday weekend gas prices are on target to average the lowest since 2003, AAA-The Auto Club Group said today.

Pump prices have been increasing across the country, averaging $1.87, AAA said in a statement. The last time national gas prices were less than $2 a gallon the week leading into a holiday was 17 years ago, the statement said.

Fort Wayne gas prices are $1.89 a gallon today, up a penny from $1.88 Sunday. Last week, prices were $1.89 a gallon. Last month, gas prices were $1.37 a gallon and one year ago local gas prices were $2.90 a gallon, AAA said.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kick-off to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”

AAA will not be issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years, a statement said, because of the coronavirus and its effect on the economic data used to create the forecast.

AAA also said gas prices will continue to climb in the next few weeks, possibly hitting $2 a gallon because of demand as states reopen.