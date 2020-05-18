Indiana COVID-19 cases top 28,000

A total of 1,621 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today, an increase of 14 deaths from Sunday.

Another 144 probable deaths have been reported.

An additional 492 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the virus through testing.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed with the virus is now 28,255. To date, 183,912 tests have been reported to the department, up from 177,243 on Sunday.

Intensive care units and ventilator capacity remain steady, the department said. As of Sunday, 40% of ICU beds and 81% of ventilators were available in the state.

Marion County is reporting the most new COVID-19 cases at 107. Allen County is reporting 38 additional positive residents.

Testing sites are open around the state, the department said. Testing site locations can be found on the state’s website at www.coronavirus.in.gov/.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site, the state said.

Anyone without symptoms who might be at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or other underlying conditions are encouraged to get tested. This includes residents who are over the age of 65, who live with high-risk individuals or are members of minority communities that are at greater risk for severe illnesses. Pregnant women are also encouraged to get tested.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency that can include include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, coronavirus.in.gov. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.