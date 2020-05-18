Monday, May 18, 2020 10:36 am
Overnight road closure for section of Maplecrest Road
The Journal Gazette
Maplecrest Road between Trier Road and State Boulevard will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Trier Road, Reed Road and State Boulevard, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.
