    Monday, May 18, 2020 10:36 am

    Overnight road closure for section of Maplecrest Road

    The Journal Gazette

    Maplecrest Road between Trier Road and State Boulevard will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday while crews work on gas lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour will use Trier Road, Reed Road and State Boulevard, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call 427-1172.

     

