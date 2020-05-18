Police investigate fatal shooting, crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal shooting and crash early this morning.

Police were called to 3323 Timberhill Drive, in the Woodview Manor Apartments complex on the city's northeast side, around 3:39 a.m., city police said in a statement. Officers found a male driver inside a car that had crashed into one of the apartment buildings, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Police believe the car drove off Hobson Road and into the building. They said the building sustained minor damage and the structure of the building was not compromised by the crash. The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A man was seen running from the car after it struck the building, witnesses told police. They said the passenger is considered a person of interest.

Police are investigating at the scene and collecting evidence. Investigators are canvassing the area for more witnesses.

The driver's name will be released by the Allen County coroner's office, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.