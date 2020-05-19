One wounded in south Fort Wayne shooting

A shooting incident on Fort Wayne's south side left a man fighting for his life, city police said today.



The man, who has not yet been identified, was in his car on Avondale Drive when he was shot, Paul Meitz, a public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, told reporters at the scene.



The man drove himself to a nearby gas station at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue. That's where police initially responded at about 4:15 p.m., Meitz said.



The victim was taken to a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.



Police have located a person of interest Meitz said, as investigators worked inside a segment of Avondale Drive between Maple Grove and Pettit Avenues.



The incident remains under investigation.



