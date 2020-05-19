Verbatim: Purdue Fort Wayne receives $2.7 million in CARES Act funds to help students with financial needs

The following was released on Tuesday, May 19, 2020:

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Through the CARES Act, which was passed and signed into law in late March, Purdue University Fort Wayne has secured $2.7 million for student relief in the first of what is expected to be two disbursements it will receive this year.

A group of approximately 6,400 Purdue Fort Wayne students who were enrolled either part- or full-time as of March 13 and through the completion of the spring semester may qualify for the available funds. The Office of Student Affairs is reaching out to these individuals via email and other forms of direct communication.

“The university remains committed to supporting members of our campus community who are experiencing hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Krissy Creager, vice chancellor for student affairs, Purdue Fort Wayne. “Now, more than ever, many students need assistance covering expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.”

To be eligible, in addition to facing unforeseen expenses directly related to campus disruptions as a result of COVID-19, students must have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, on file with the Office of Financial Aid, or be eligible to file a FAFSA. For those who have not filed a FAFSA, more detailed eligibility information is outlined at the beginning of the application.

“For our students whose daily existence has been upended by the pandemic, we strongly encourage anyone who may qualify for financial support to apply,” said Chancellor Ronald L. Elsenbaumer, Purdue Fort Wayne. “Whether you are a current student or a recent graduate, be assured that your university is dedicated to identifying ways to help support your continued success and personal well-being during this challenging time.”

Completed applications will be reviewed as quickly as possible with decisions communicated to the student shortly thereafter. That process has already started.