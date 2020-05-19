Indiana reports 57 more COVID-19 deaths, 481 new cases

A total of 1,678 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, an increase of 57 from Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today.

Another 146 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement.

An additional 481 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the new coronavirus through testing, the statement said. Marion County is reporting the most new COVID-19 cases, at 145. Allen County is reporting 22 additional cases.

The total number of state residents diagnosed positive with the virus is now 28,705 after corrections from Monday's total. To date, 189,330 tests have been reported to the department, up from 183,912 on Monday.

As of Sunday, 41% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators were available in the state.

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition is encouraged to get tested, the state health department said. So are residents older than 65, pregnant women, someone who lives with a high-risk individual and members of minority groups at greater risk for severe illness.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms or those who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and need to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site. For testing site locations go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The state will be hosting four drive-through clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in Shelbyville, Wheatfield, Brazil and Hammond.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.