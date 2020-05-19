Verbatim: Brown Honors Life And Legacy of Ohio Hero Annie Glenn

The following was released on Tuesday, May 19, 2020:

CLEVELAND, OH – Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement on the passing of Annie Glenn. An Ohio native, Annie Glenn was a tireless advocate for individuals with disabilities and communicative disorders. Annie and her partner John Glenn also sat on several charitable boards, including the board of trustees of Muskingum College. Annie Glenn was also actively involved with the John Glenn College of Public Affairs at The Ohio State University.

In 2019, Brown moved into the former office of late Senator John Glenn. In honor of Annie and her contribution to the state, Brown named the main meeting space in his office the ‘Annie Glenn Conference Room.’

“Annie Glenn has made Ohio proud all her life – as an advocate, a philanthropist, a mother and partner and as a friend. Annie will be remembered for her work to lift others up, including those who shared her struggles with communicative disorders. Her passion for helping others, along with a kind spirit and sharp wit, endeared Annie to anyone who met her. Connie and I are holding Lyn, David, Karen and the entire Glenn family close in our hearts. We are comforted that John and Annie, childhood sweethearts, are reunited once again.”