Verbatim: Indiana Department of Education Recognizes All Indiana Teachers as 2021 Teacher of the Year

The following was released on Tuesday, May 19, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today recognized all Indiana teachers collectively as the 2021 Teacher of the Year. Traditionally, one educator each year is recognized.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought new complexities and challenges to schools with no advance warning,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Teachers across our state have displayed a level of flexibility and commitment, underscoring the fact Hoosiers really are #INthisTogether.”

For more than 60 years, IDOE has conducted the Teacher of the Year program to recognize outstanding classroom teachers from across the state. The program’s mission is to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession. While the traditional process will resume with the 2022 selection, IDOE is proud to take this opportunity to recognize all of the dedicated educators serving Indiana’s 1.2 million students during these nontraditional times.

For more information regarding the Indiana Teacher of the Year program, please visit: www.doe.in.gov/toy.