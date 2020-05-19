The Journal Gazette
 
    Flooding closes Allen County roads

    The Journal Gazette

    Several roads are closed in Allen County today because of high water, the Allen County Highway Department said today. 

    • Griffen Road between Auburn and Hollopeter roads; 
    • South County Line Road between Lortie Road and Indiana 101; 
    • Clayton Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads; 
    • Maples and Grotrian roads; 
    • Ternet Road between Maples and Tillman roads; 
    • Wilson Road at Hoffman Road; 
    • Paulding Road between Morgan and State Line roads.

