Flooding closes Allen County roads

Several roads are closed in Allen County today because of high water, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

Griffen Road between Auburn and Hollopeter roads;

South County Line Road between Lortie Road and Indiana 101;

Clayton Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads;

Maples and Grotrian roads;

Ternet Road between Maples and Tillman roads;

roads; Wilson Road at Hoffman Road;

Paulding Road between Morgan and State Line roads.