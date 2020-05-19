Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:03 am
Flooding closes Allen County roads
The Journal Gazette
Several roads are closed in Allen County today because of high water, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
- Griffen Road between Auburn and Hollopeter roads;
- South County Line Road between Lortie Road and Indiana 101;
- Clayton Road between Flatrock and Monroeville roads;
- Maples and Grotrian roads;
- Ternet Road between Maples and Tillman roads;
- Wilson Road at Hoffman Road;
- Paulding Road between Morgan and State Line roads.
