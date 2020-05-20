Parks department cancels 2020 day camps

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department has canceled 2020 Day Camps for Franke and Salomon Farm parks.

The department evaluated the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and consulted with other organizations before making the decision, a statement said.

Maintaining the necessary precautions because of the ongoing pandemic to keep campers and staff safe would be impossible, the department said. A full refund will be given for anyone who has already registered.

For more information go to the department's website at FortWayneParks.org.