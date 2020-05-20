2 arrested in fatal shooting

A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old have been arrested in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting death on Avondale Drive and Pettit Avenue, Fort Wayne police said today.

Ronnie Miles Jr., 19, has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and criminal recklessness, city police said in a statement. The 16-year-old juvenile has been charged with robbery and felony murder.

Miles was arrested around 10:30 a.m. today, police said. The juvenile was already in custody on unrelated charges since Tuesday, police said, and the new charges were added this afternoon.

Around 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, investigators believe Jaden Nelson was shot during a robbery involving drugs. Nelson then drove himself to Pettit Avenue and Calhoun Street. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the city police detective bureau at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.