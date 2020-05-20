Boating restrictions placed on several area lakes

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has placed boating restrictions on several area lakes in the West Lakes chain and the Barbee chain.

Idle speed restrictions have been placed on boats because surface water is likely to enter homes from the wake, a statement from the DNR said today.

The restrictions are on the West Lakes chain in Noble County, which includes Jones, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes, and the Barbee chain that includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.

For information on Indiana boating advisories, visit dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/8520.htm