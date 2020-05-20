Wednesday: 581 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana; 38 more deaths reported

A total of 1,716 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, an increase of 38 deaths from Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today.

Another 148 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement.

An additional 581 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the virus through testing, the statement said. Marion County is reporting the most new COVID-19 cases, at 119. Allen County is reporting 53 new cases.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed positive with the virus is now 29,274 after corrections from Tuesday's total, the statement said. To date, 195,738 tests have been reported to the department, up from 189,330 Tuesday.

Thirty-nine percent of intensive care unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators were available in the state.

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition is encouraged to get tested. So are residents older than 65, pregnant women, people who live with a high-risk individual or members of minority groups that are at greater risk for severe illness.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms and anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work also should visit a testing site. For testing site locations go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.