Memorial Day closings

In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday, some businesses will be closed.

Fort Wayne and Allen County government offices will be closed Monday. Offices will reopen for business on Tuesday, May 26. No trash or recycling pickup will be conducted on Monday. Monday collections will be on Tuesday and all other collections for the rest of the week will be one day later.

Post offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery. All services will resume on Tuesday. Post offices will be open on Saturday, May 23, during regularly scheduled hours.