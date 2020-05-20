Wednesday, May 20, 2020 11:42 am
Coroner's office IDs Tuesday shooting victim
The Journal Gazette
The victim of Tuesday afternoon's shooting has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.
Jaden Diaz Lee Nelson, 19, of Fort Wayne died from a gunshot wound to his torso, and his death is the county's 15th homicide of the year, the coroner's said in a statement following an autopsy.
Nelson was inside his car on Avondale Drive when he was shot; Fort Wayne police said Nelson then drove himself to a gas station at Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue, where responders found him in life-threatening condition around 4:15 p.m.
Nelson was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The shooting remains under investigation.
