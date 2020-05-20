Coroner's office IDs Tuesday shooting victim

The victim of Tuesday afternoon's shooting has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.

Jaden Diaz Lee Nelson, 19, of Fort Wayne died from a gunshot wound to his torso, and his death is the county's 15th homicide of the year, the coroner's said in a statement following an autopsy.

Nelson was inside his car on Avondale Drive when he was shot; Fort Wayne police said Nelson then drove himself to a gas station at Calhoun Street and Pettit Avenue, where responders found him in life-threatening condition around 4:15 p.m.

Nelson was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation.