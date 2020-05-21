Allen County reports 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Another 30 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's totals to 1,128 cases and 65 deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on the county's cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the county health department said.