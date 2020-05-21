INDOT reminds drivers to plan ahead for Memorial Day travel

With Memorial Day weekend just ahead, the Indiana Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to drive safely and plan ahead.

The number of travelers is expected to be at a record low, AAA is predicting, with restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus, a statement from INDOT said. In Indiana, Hoosiers may see increased traffic because of the state moving into the third stage of re-opening tomorrow.

Roadwork throughout the state will be suspended by noon Friday where possible, INDOT said. There will be restrictions and closures in long-term construction areas.

Multiple projects on Interstate 469 in Allen County include lane restrictions and reduced speeds, INDOT said. Elsewhere in northern Indiana, drivers can expect lane closures on Interstate 65 from the U.S. 231/Crown Point exit to the Ridge Road/Hobart exit and on Interstate 80/94 at the Interstate 65 interchange in Lake County.

For more information on road projects and work zones, go to indot.carsprogram.org or call 800-261-7223 or 511 from a mobile phone.