State parks to open campgrounds, restaurants

Indiana state parks will be opening most campgrounds, cabins, inns and restaurants on Friday as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan.

New reservations for this weekend are being accepted as of 10 a.m. today, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. Reservations for the Memorial Day weekend will require the standard three-night minimum stay for holiday weekends. Reservations can be made at camp.IN.gov.

Camping reservations that were canceled cannot be reinstated, DNR said. Confirmation letters made earlier in the year are no longer valid.

Swimming beaches will open Saturday. Public outdoor park pools will not be open. Playgrounds, shelters, recreation buildings and fire towers will remain closed.

For more information on openings, go to on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.