Thursday: 676 new COVID-19 cases in Indiana; 48 more deaths reported

A total of 1,764 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, an increase of 48 from Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today.

Another 149 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement.

An additional 676 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed with the novel coronavirus through testing, the statement said. Marion County is reporting the most new COVID-19 cases, at 162. Allen County is reporting 35 additional cases.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed positive with the virus is now 29,936 after corrections from Wednesday's total, the statement said. To date, 202,995 tests have been reported to the department, up from 195,738 Wednesday.

As of Thursday, 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators were available in the state.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and need to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site, the statement said. For testing site locations, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition is encouraged to get tested, the statement said. So are residents older than 65, pregnant women, those who live with a high-risk individual or members of a minority group that is at a greater risk for severe illness.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state's website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.