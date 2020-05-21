Thursday, May 21, 2020 10:01 am
Officer, driver have minor injuries in crash
The Journal Gazette
A Fort Wayne police officer and a driver sustained minor injuries in a crash at Covington and Getz roads at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday.
The officer was traveling west on Covington approaching Getz when the driver coming from eastbound Covington turned in front of the officer onto Getz, said Sofia Rosales-Scatena, city police public information officer.
The officer could not stop in time and the vehicles collided. Both drivers sustained minor injuries, she said.
