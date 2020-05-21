Boating restrictions placed on several area lakes

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has placed boating restrictions on several area lakes in northeast Indiana.

Idle speed restrictions have been placed on boats because surface water is likely to enter homes from the wake, a statement from the DNR said today.

On Wednesday, restrictions were placed on the West Lakes chain in Noble County, which includes Jones, Steinbarger, Tamarack and Waldron lakes the Barbee chain that includes Kuhn, Big Barbee, Little Barbee, Irish, Banning, Sawmill and Sechrist lakes.

Today the department added boating restrictions for lakes Tippecanoe and James, in Kosciusko County.

For information on Indiana boating advisories, visit dnr.IN.gov/lawenfor/8520.htm