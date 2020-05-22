Friday, May 22, 2020 4:25 pm
Thunderstorms possible in area Saturday to Thursday
The Journal Gazette
Thunderstorms are possible in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from Saturday through Thursday, the National Weather Service said today.
A strong to severe storm cant be ruled out Saturday afternoon and night, with the greatest risk of isolated severe storms from late afternoon into the early overnight hours, the weather service said. It said storms may also be capable of producing locally heavy rain Saturday through Thursday.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story