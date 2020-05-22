The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, May 22, 2020 4:25 pm

    Thunderstorms possible in area Saturday to Thursday

    The Journal Gazette

    Thunderstorms are possible in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from Saturday through Thursday, the National Weather Service said today.

    A strong to severe storm cant be ruled out Saturday afternoon and night, with the greatest risk of isolated severe storms from late afternoon into the early overnight hours, the weather service said. It said storms may also be capable of producing locally heavy rain Saturday through Thursday.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story