Wolcottville couple arrested on child molesting charges

A Wolcottville couple has been arrested on child molestation charges, Indiana State Police said today.

Robert M. Hoff, 34, and Mandy J. Hoff, 38, each were charged with two counts of child molestation, and were being held in the LaGrange County Jail pending an initial hearing, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

On Tuesday, state police said they received a complaint from the Indiana Department of Child Services alleging sexual activity with a minor. They said their investigation revealed evidence that suggested the Hoffs had been engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl "on a regular basis over the last four years."

On Wednesday, state police said, after interviewing the couple and consulting with the LaGrange County prosecutor’s office, detectives arrested both Robert Hoff and Mandy Hoff.