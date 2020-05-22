Friday: Indiana novel coronavirus cases pass 30,000 mark

The Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 493 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to 30,409 following corrections to the previous day's total.

A total of 1,791 Indiana residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 150 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 122, the state health department said. Allen County had 54 new cases. To date, 208,561 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 202,995 Thursday.

As of today, nearly 38% of ICU beds and more than 81% of ventilators were available.

A complete list of cases by county, listed by county of residence, is posted at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/, which is updated daily at noon.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.

So are people without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65; pregnant women; have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; live with a high-risk person; or are members of a minority population at greater risk for severe illness.

For details about testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.